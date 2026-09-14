3 silver linings to the Packers' atrocious Week 1 loss in Minnesota

When you blow a double-digit lead to a division rival to start your season, it puts an immense amount of pressure on you, but that doesn't mean the loss was without merit. The Green Bay Packers will likely strike a solemn tone as they reflect on their 39-22 Week 1 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Nonetheless, the Packers showcased upside on both sides of the game that'll serve them heading into the rest of the season.

1. Christian Watson proves he can handle the pressure of being the Packers' No. 1 wide receiver.

We've seen flashes of excellence over the years since Christian Watson was drafted 34th overall by Green Bay back in 2022, but it's been difficult for him to put complete seasons together for one reason or another. That's made him a risky bet as the lead receiver for this Packers core, but if his Week 1 performance was any indication, he's ready to tackle this challenge.

Watson caught six of his eight targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including a tremendous 81-yard score in which he caught the ball over the middle of the field on a crossing route and torched the Vikings' secondary for a massive score. We can't count on home run plays like that every week, but Watson appeared unfazed by the increased pressure and workload associated with being the WR1.

2. Green Bay's defensive front is no laughing matter without Micah Parsons.

With the amount of attention that Packers superstar Micah Parsons draws, it alleviates pressure from the rest of the defensive line, allowing them more opportunities to get past their matchups and chase down opposing quarterbacks. But Green Bay's front line doesn't have that luxury right now, and yet they still managed to apply serious pressure to the Vikings' quarterbacks.

Green Bay finished with three sacks and 13 pressures against a Vikings offensive line that entered the season ranked 12th overall by PFF. If they're able to accomplish this without Parsons in the lineup, just imagine what it would've looked like if he were healthy.

3. Packers tight end Tucker Kraft looks like he's back to full strength.

Just from looking at Tucker Kraft's first game back, fresh off a contract extension, it's hard to tell that he's returning from a devastating ACL tear. His speed and acceleration seemed just as effective as they did before the injury, finishing the game with 65 yards on three catches. The 25-year-old finished third on the team in receiving yards, and didn't even play to the best of his ability.

So for anyone who was nervous about how Kraft would look with such a short turnaround from his injury, those concerns can be put to rest. Mentally and physically, Tucker Kraft is back to lead the Green Bay Packers' tight ends as a captain and deadly offensive weapon for an exhilarating offense.