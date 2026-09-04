Micah Parsons has bold prediction for Jordan Love's 2026 season

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for a season that could be a career-defining one for Jordan Love. Not only is the quarterback poised to take on a heavier laod due to the way the offense has been built, but the loss of Josh Jacobs has made it clear the Packers expect the veteran's best setting up what could be an award-winning year. Star defender Micah Parsons offered this take predicting that Love would finish the season as the league's MVP. Parsons has never been one to shy away from hot takes, but this is one easy to defend and extremely plausible.

After the loss of Jacobs and with a new-look defense the Packers are likely going to score a lot of points early in the year. While new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon makes needed adjustments to his unit there will be no shortage of chances for Love to pile up numbers. There is also far more clarity with Tucker Kraft and Christian Watson embraced as the team's primary targets.

While having receiver dpeth is apositive it seemed to work against Love at times iwth the quarterback having so many mouths to feed. Now, there is clarity with your top targets and two incredibly exciting secondary options in Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden.

MVP runs are about narratives and Jacobs being out and the Packers seemingly being written off by much of the league sets up the perfect story. No question, Parsons has an extremely fair take and one that could easy play out in Love's favor.

Packers Star Micah Parsons Predicts MVP Season for Star Quarterback Jordan Love

It should be noted here as well that the Packers are starting the season out against the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons in a trio of games that look incredibly inviting to piling up numbers. While winning MVP requires consistency and a hot finish there is a clear chance for Love to put his name in the conversation from the jump.

Each of these teams have concerns in the secondary and with the lack of Jacobs to establish the running game it is likely head coach Matt LaFleur leans on his veteran starter. It is worth keeping a close eye on as the season begins and see whether or not the Packers are going to follow through on fully letting Love cook.

For Parsons, this is a great way to build the confidence of a teammate and show support as the edge rusher works his way back from last season's injury. Green Bay's last MVP was Aaron Rodgers in the 2021 season, a feat that could easily be repeated and establish Love in the conversation among the team's elite.