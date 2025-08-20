3 Packers Who Will Be Cut After Preseason Finale

The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason finale on Saturday afternoon. With the end of the preseason approaching, it also means the time for roster decisions is running out, with many players on the roster bubble vying for a spot on the team.

While many already have their place on the roster wrapped up entering Saturday, some players will need a big performance in Green Bay. That includes three players who are on the wrong side of the blade entering the preseason finale and could be looking for a new team by this time next week.

WR Mecole Hardman

One of the more intriguing signings of the preseason was former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. A tantalizing prospect due to his 4.33-second time in the 40-yard dash coming out of Georgia, his production as a receiver has tailed off since hauling in six touchdowns in his rookie year in 2019.

While the Packers signed him with the idea of sparing Keisean Nixon and Jayden Reed from special teams, he’s been inconsistent as the team’s punt returner, generating 10 yards on three returns. Hardman has also made a few errors including a muffed punt and an ill-fated return inside the 10-yard line during the team’s preseason opener with the New York Jets.

This is not the same player who earned second-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner during his rookie season, and with seven receivers fighting to make the team, Hardman hasn’t performed well enough on special teams to warrant a roster spot for that purpose. It could have the receiver back on the free agent market and looking for another team after the preseason finale.

LB Isaiah Simmons

Simmons has been a curious case since he came into the NFL. A former top-ten pick by the Arizona Cardinals, Simmons has shifted between safety and linebacker much like he did during his All-American days as a star at the University of Clemson. After a non-descript stint with the New York Giants, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley believed he could revive his career by using him at one position, but his performance at linebacker suggests he might not be useful at either position.

The 27-year-old has played more snaps than any Packers linebacker this preseason, but his 88 total snaps have led to an overall grade of 27.6 according to Pro Football Focus. Simmons has also struggled in bringing ball carriers to the ground, with three missed tackles and a 20% missed tackle rate.

With Kansas City’s Jack Cochrane the only qualifying player with a lower overall grade this preseason, it’s clear the Simmons experiment isn’t working. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Packers decided to pull the plug after Saturday.

CB Micah Robinson

The Packers took a dart throw when they selected Tulane cornerback Micah Robinson in April’s draft. A 5-foot-10, 183-pound corner, the Packers were hoping that his 84.3 overall grade and 80.7 coverage grade with the Green Wave last year would translate as a depth piece. But he’s fallen behind several players in the pecking order at cornerback.

Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, Javon Bullard and Carrington Valentine were all locks to make the roster and Robinson entered the offseason ready to battle with 2024 seventh-round pick Kalen King and fellow young cornerback Kamal Hadden. But the Packers threw a pair of wild cards into the fray when they moved former wide receiver Bo Melton to cornerback and signed Corey Ballentine in training camp.

Ballentine’s previous experience as an inside-outside corner and special teams player could give him a leg up on the roster. King also seems to be doing enough to make the team with a 64.2 overall grade. Robinson’s play hasn’t been bad this preseason, but the coaching staff has chosen to use the players in front of him more, meaning he’s likely a player who will wind up on the practice squad or somewhere else.

