New Packer Learned His Lesson After Big Mistake in Preseason Opener

The Green Bay Packers are getting closer to their season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 but they need to sand out the edges after Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. With 12 penalties committed, the Packers will have to clean things up if they want to compete in the NFC North and the edict goes for rookies and veterans alike.

One Packers player that is new to the team made a critical mistake during Green Bay’s preseason opener against the New York Jets. But on Saturday he was able to clean things up and perhaps secure his spot on the team.

Mecole Hardman learned his lesson. Lets this punt hit at the 5-yard line and go into the end zone harmlessly — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 16, 2025

Packers KR Mecole Hardman Learns from Mistakes in Win Over Colts

Mecole Hardman has been one of the most impressive additions to the Packers during the offseason program and training camp. But his unofficial start with the team got off to a rocky debut when he muffed a pair of punts in the Packers’ loss to the Jets. After returning a punt inside his own five-yard line and allowing New York to recover the muff, Hardman did better against the Jets, letting his first punt hit the five-yard line and bounce harmlessly into the end zone.

It was part of a less eventful day for Hardman, who had just one punt return for 10 yards. But it also a positive sign for a player looking to make the team.

Hardman spent most of the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and established himself as a dangerous kick returner. Hardman earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors with 26.1 yards per kickoff return and a 104-yard kickoff return in 2019. He’s been a serviceable player ever since, with 9.2 yards per punt return with a touchdown and 23.8 yards per kick return over his career, which also included a half-season detour with the New York Jets.

But despite his success, there may have been some opening night jitters which special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia mentioned when talking to reporters last week.

After a muffed punt and getting tackled inside the five on another, #Packers WR Mecole Hardman took to social media. Looks like he and his special teams coordinator are on the same page entering this week.



"All about how you respond" pic.twitter.com/wYUUO54Lw1 — Cameron Ezeir (@EzeirCameron) August 10, 2025

“The disappointing thing was the place that he was, inside the [10-yard line] in practice, he’s done a really good job with it,” Bisaccia said. “He’s helped our young guys about making a fake away from the catch or being in position to block or letting it go into the end zone. So I’m hoping he was just trying to make too big of a play too early. But really the best decision would have been just make the play that’s there, make the fair catch on one, or let it go and stay away from the one on the ground. So I’m expecting him to respond the right way and come back and have a good week.”

Hardman echoed Bisaccia on social media posting “Mistakes happen, but it’s all about how you respond.” He was able to respond the right way against the Colts on Saturday and will look to continue to do so as the Packers prepare for the regular season.

