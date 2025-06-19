Packers GM Highlights 3 Defenders Who Could Win Position Battle

The Green Bay Packers are entering a new era in the secondary this season after parting ways with Jaire Alexander this month. For several years, Packers fans have been used to seeing the All-Pro cornerback lined up on the outside.

However, that won’t be the case this year, with Alexander now on his way to Baltimore. Instead, Green Bay will likely have a combo of Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, and Carrington Valentine starting at cornerback.

While most Packers fans will have their attention on those guys, there are also jobs to be won at the bottom of the CB depth chart heading into training camp and preseason.

On the latest edition of CheesheadTV with Aaron Nagler and Corey Behnke, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst highlighted three players whom he’s excited to watch in the CB room.

“Between Kalen King, Kamal Hadden and Micah Robinson, I think there's going to be really good competition for the backend of the roster (at cornerback). I'm excited to give those guys that opportunity,” the Packers GM said (h/t Zach Kruse of PackersWire).

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst to @cheeseheadtv: "Between Kalen King, Kamal Hadden and Micah Robinson, I think there's going to be really good competition for the backend of the roster (at cornerback). I'm excited to give those guys that opportunity." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) June 19, 2025

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard King or Hadden's names brought up this offseason. Packers' defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley spoke highly of the second-year cornerback last month, mentioning that King is “really looking good.”

Meanwhile, Hadden’s play in OTAs has caught the attention of starter Keisean Nixon. If you are the Packers, you’d love to see all these guys step up and be a factor this season. You can never have too much quality cornerback depth.

King, a former 2024 seventh-round pick, didn’t make the 53-man roster last summer. However, he was signed to the practice squad to continue his development.

The former Penn State CB did get one elevation from the taxi squad late last season, but did not see the field. Green Bay brought him back at the end of the 2024 campaign, signing King to a futures deal.

As for Hadden, he appeared in two games last year for the Packers, who signed him to the taxi squad after getting released by the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6-foot-1 cornerback was also inked to a futures deal at the end of the year.

It will be interesting to see how both of these young cornerbacks perform when the pads are put on. If OTAs are any indication of what’s to come, Gutekunst might not have to worry about bringing in a veteran free agent this summer.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: