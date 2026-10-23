Jaime Jaquez Jr. already looks like the best part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

After years of drama and back-and-forth, the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have finally moved on from each other. The Greek Freak is in South Beach, and his former team is looking to get back on its feet after trading him.

Most analysts and fans immediately assumed that Tyler Herro would be the centerpiece of the offense in the post-Giannis era. It made sense, though, given that his scoring is pretty much everything he brings to the table, and he can get hot in the blink of an eye.

However, if the season opener is an omen of what's to come, it looks like they may have miscalculated Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s impact. Not only can he score better and more efficiently than some people gave him credit for, but he can also stuff the stat sheet.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is about to blossom with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks dropped the season opener vs. the Washington Wizards, trailing by as many as 13 points. However, it wasn't on Jaquez. The former Heat forward was everywhere on both ends of the court, and it looks like he's about to go nuclear in Milwaukee.

The UCLA product finished the game with 22 points, seven rebounds (including two offensive boards), two assists, and one three-pointer on 8-of-12 shooting. He was aggressive in his drives, going to the line six times, and while he didn't record a steal or block, he held his own pretty well in the restricted area.

Jaquez is an extremely intelligent player who often went overlooked in the Heat's second unit. He didn't draw much hype when he entered the league because he was an older prospect, but his post footwork is absolutely elite.

He's the type of silent assassin who can contribute to the game in multiple ways, whether it's getting a stop, grabbing a board, pushing the break, or taking matters into his own hands. He's a willing passer with a high basketball IQ.

Of course, Herro will most likely lead the team in scoring— he dropped a team-high 24 points on 21 shots and had nine dimes, but the efficiency won't always be there, and he's by no means a good defender.

Losing Giannis Antetokounmpo will probably set this franchise back for a while, and there's no way to sugarcoat it. That said, Jaquez is fun to watch, and he might end up being the most valuable piece from this trade.