5 Players in their Final Month with the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are in a critical portion of their schedule. With just one month to go, they have a chance to secure a playoff spot in a year that was supposed to be a rebuild. However, it could also be the last time several players suit up for them as well.
Jon Runyan has held the Packers starting right guard spot down since his second year in the NFL. However, he could be losing his grip with 2022 third-rounder Sean Rhyan beginning to rotate in and looking good during his limited playing time.
Runyan is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. With Rhyan finally showing promise and Runyan struggling, this could be the final month he plays with the Packers. Let’s check out four other players who could be in their last month with the team.
It is likely that these five Green Bay Packers players will part ways with the team in December, marking the end of their tenure.
Jonathan Owens
The Packers must figure out their safety position in 2024 and will likely devote significant resources to solving it. Owens was signed last offseason and has played admirably. However, he’s not a short-term or long-term answer. Owens, Rudy Ford, and Darnell Savage are all free agents after this season.
Josiah Deguara
The Packers selected Josiah Deguara in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping he could turn into their version of Kyle Juszcyk. Unfortunately, he’s been a disappointment. They used two Day 2 picks on tight ends in 2023, and they are the future of the position (even if Deguara technically plays fullback).
AJ Dillon
AJ Dillon has been better over the last month and usually picks up steam in December. That still doesn’t mean he’s been good. His 3.5 yards per carry average is the lowest of his career and is tied for the third-worst among the 42 running backs with at least 100 carries this season. It hasn’t all been his fault–the offensive line has struggled to create running lanes–but he lacks burst, explosiveness, and any ability to break tackles.
David Bakhtiari
David Bakhtiari got injured in Week 1 and won’t be returning this season. However, this could be the last month-ish where we can call him a Packer. He never recovered from what is looking to be a career-ending ACL injury two years ago and is a shell of his former self. He’s on Green Bay’s books for $40.5 million next year before becoming a free agent in 2025. However, if the Packers cut or trade him before June 1, they’d save a whopping $21.5 million.