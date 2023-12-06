Packers Week 14 Rooting Guide: Best Outcomes for Playoff Odds
The Green Bay Packers had their sights set on a high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft just a few weeks ago. However, they’re solely focused on making the playoffs after their third straight win and four in their last five.
Following their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Their schedule the rest of the way is straightforward, as they don’t play a team with a winning record.
Here’s the full guide to get a better idea about who the Packers need to win and who they need to lose to improve their playoff odds in Week 14.
Packers Over Giants
Duh.
Ravens Over Rams
Other than the Packers, the Rams have the highest percentage of making the playoffs among the four 6-6 teams who aren’t leading their division (Packers, Rams, Vikings, and Seahawks). Their chance to make the postseason jumps to 72 percent with a win, but falls to 40 percent with a loss.
49ers Over Seahawks
The Seahawks are in the middle of a gauntlet that could take them from solidly in the playoff picture to the outside looking in. It started two weeks ago with a loss at home to the 49ers and then last week with another loss to the Cowboys. They play in San Francisco this week before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles next week.
Raiders Over Vikings
The other 6-6 teams are all at the top of this list because they are the most important losses the Packers need. Minnesota also has a relatively easy remaining schedule with games against the Raiders, Bengals, Lions, Packers and Lions again. Green Bay will get their opportunity to redeem an early-season loss and push themselves ahead of Minnesota in the playoff picture. However, they should begin their losing now.
Panthers Over Saints
At 5-7, the Saints are on the outside looking in and Green Bay holds the head-to-head tie-breaker over them anyway. Still, it’s best to see them continue to lose.
Falcons Over Buccaneers
Someone has to win the NFC West, right? At 6-6, the Falcons are a game up on the Buccaneers and Saints. This outcome pushes them further to the top and the Bucs further down in the Wild Card race.
Eagles Over Cowboys
This is a long shot, but there’s still a scenario where the Cowboys could lose their final five games and miss the postseason. They play vs Philadelphia, at Buffalo, at Miami, vs Detroit, and at Washington.
Bears Over Lions
If we’re simply speaking of playoff odds, the Packers would want the Lions to beat the Bears as there’s still a scenario where Chicago could pass Green Bay. However, I got greedy here and went with an improved chance for the Packers to win the NFC North. If the Packers win out, Detroit would need to lose at least three of their final five games, including at least two divisional games (they play at Chicago, at Minnesota, and vs Minnesota).