Predicting Packers Schedule for Final 5 Games
The Green Bay Packers have returned from the dead to put themselves into a position to make a playoff push down the stretch. And with five games remaining, they control their own destiny to make the postseason.
After a 2-5 start, Packers’ fans attention was on the 2024 NFL Draft. Could the team sneak into the top five and select an elite talent to match with the rest of the young players on their roster? The prospects at the top of the draft excited fans.
However, the Packers have now rattled off three straight wins and four in their last five to move to 6-6. They hold the final wild card spot in the NFC and have a relatively easy path to making the playoffs in Jordan Love’s first year as the starting quarterback. With expectations recalibrated, let’s check out their last five games and predict how they’ll finish the season.
The Green Bay Packers have five games remaining in the 2023 NFL season and here’s a prediction about their win-loss record over that span.
Week 14: at New York Giants
The Giants will start Tommy DeVito, the undrafted rookie, for the fourth straight game. He’s thrown for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. However, it’s not DeVito who the Packers should be most worried about, as Saquon Barkley is exactly the type of running back who can hurt Green Bay. Thankfully, the defense is locked in, and this should be an easy win.
Prediction: Win
Week 15: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay hopes to sneak back into the playoff picture with some key wins down the stretch. At 5-7, they’re one game behind the Falcons in the NFC South and the Packers and Vikings in the Wild Card race. Thankfully, this game is in Lambeau, which should give the Packers some extra juice and motivation.
Prediction: Win
Week 16: at Carolina Panthers
The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL and have looked like a complete mess all season, making this the easiest remaining game on the Packers’ schedule. Despite having three of their final five games on the road, this should be a runaway victory for a team building a ton of momentum.
Prediction: Win
Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings
I would love to predict a victory over the Vikings, who beat the Packers in Green Bay earlier this season. However, it’s always challenging to get a win in Minnesota. Their team and crowd will be pumped up, especially since they should be right there with the Pack in fighting for a playoff spot. Justin Jefferson will be back, and the Vikings will have their whole arsenal of offensive weapons.
Prediction: Loss
Week 18: vs Chicago Bears
I can confidently predict a bounce-back victory for Green Bay to end the season. They whooped Chicago to begin the season and will end it with a victory over them as well. The Bears have been playing better recently, but Green Bay isn’t going to let a division rival come into their house and ruin a playoff opportunity for the second straight year.
Prediction: Win