1 Bucks lineup to look forward to next season

For a team without serious postseason aspirations, the Milwaukee Bucks have a ton of depth and talent. How they will all mesh together, however, is unclear.

There will be a ton of trial-and-error for new head coach Taylor Jenkins. Considering how many new faces the Bucks have on the roster, how each combination of players works will be fascinating to watch. It will also take some time before the coaching staff finds the optimal lineup combinations.

Since the Bucks aren't desperately trying to win, they could experiment more than other teams. This season is going to be more about finding out which players are long-term pieces. There will also likely be some in-season departures, which could open up playing time for the younger players on the roster.

What the rotation ultimately looks like to begin the season remains to be seen, but there is one five-man lineup that Bucks fans should be excited about.

PG: Ryan Rollins

SG: Brayden Burries

SF: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

PF: Nate Ament

C: Kel'el Ware

This will likely not be the starting lineup at any point in the season, but a Rollins-Burries-Jaquez-Ament-Ware quintet gives the Bucks the most fascinating two-way group.

Burries and Ament are the future of the franchise. Whenever you have two rookies you drafted in the lottery as a rebuilding team, you have to give them as many reps together as you can. Winning games with two rookies playing extended minutes is hard in the NBA, but this will be valuable developmental time for the two youngsters.

Tyler Herro may be the highest-profile player on the roster, but whether his future belongs in Milwaukee is unclear. Ryan Rollins has already proven himself as a starting-caliber guard and may have another gear or two to hit. The Bucks have to let him run the show this season before they have to make a decision on his next contract. Having Rollins share the court with the two rookies makes plenty of sense.

Jaquez is the best wing on the team. Milwaukee doesn't have too many capable forwards on the roster. Jaquez is the most reliable option, and he is only 25. The Bucks would be wise to see how he works next to their best young players. They will have a chance to re-sign him next summer once his contract expires.

Ware went under the radar in the return package in the Giannis deal. He had an up-and-down campaign in Miami, but he has a ton of physical and athletic tools. His mobility and finesse are impressive for a seven-footer. The Bucks should give the 22-year-old a real chance.

This lineup will certainly struggle, especially early in the season. But the Bucks desperately need to see what they have in all the new, young players they have acquired. This means that there will be growing pains.

At the same time, this lineup has plenty of talent. On paper, all five of these players can dribble, pass, and shoot. They also have decent positional size and length and possess defensive potential. For Ament and Ware, this potential is mostly theoretical at this point. But the Bucks have to see whether they can convert this potential into impactful players. That's what the 2026-27 campaign will be all about.