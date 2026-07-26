Bucks must address massive hole in the rotation before the season

The Milwaukee Bucks hit the reset button this summer. After struggling to build a contender around Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last couple of years, the Bucks finally made the decision to enter a rebuild. As much as it hurts to lose the face of the franchise, the future in Milwaukee has a chance to be bright.

This, however, will take time. Especially in the short run, the Bucks may struggle to be as competitive as they have been in recent years.

At the same time, they have no incentive to tank. The Bucks don't have a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, so there is no reason for them to bottom out to maximize lottery odds. This means that they will try to win as many games as possible.

They have enough talent and depth not to be in the absolute dregs of the Eastern Conference. Especially in the backcourt, the Bucks can put together solid pairings, considering how good Brayden Burries looked in the Summer League.

The problem is in the frontcourt. The Bucks seriously lack depth and quality at forward. This could end up sinking Milwaukee's season.

Bucks' lack of depth and quality on the wing will sink their season

As things stand now, both forward positions are a weakness for the Bucks. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Nate Ament, and Ousmane Dieng are the only four players whose best position is either small forward or power forward.

Among this group, Jaquez is the only player Milwaukee should feel good about being in the rotation and playing extended minutes. He is projected to be the starter at small forward.

Who will start in the other forward spot is up in the air. There is a chance the Bucks could go really small and start AJ Green or Brayden Burries, and move Jaquez to the four. Or, they could go with Kuzma, Dieng, or Ament.

All of these scenarios would create significant defensive concerns. Neither Ament nor Dieng is expected to be a plus defender next season. Kuzma has consistently been a poor defensive player. Any other option will be too small to defend forward-sized players.

A lot of the best teams in the NBA have bigger wings as their offensive engines. To have a chance against a team that has Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, or Jaylen Brown, you need a player who can reasonably guard these players. The Bucks currently don't have a player who can do that.

This will put the Bucks behind the eight ball on a nightly basis. Without having a forward who can take on these defensive assignments, Milwaukee will face an uphill battle defensively on most nights.

This player type is also the most difficult one to acquire in the NBA. That is why it made sense for the Bucks to re-sign Dieng and draft Ament. If they work out, they can be core pieces of this rebuild. Until they prove their competence, however, it will be a struggle for the Bucks.