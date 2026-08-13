Zaire Franklin reveals the Navy SEALs mentality behind the Packers' defense

The Green Bay Packers' new-look defense will be in for some big challenges right out of the gate. With Micah Parsons sidelined while recovering from an ACL injury, Jonathan Gannon's unit will require a team effort to stay sharp.

Of course, that includes former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, one of the team's biggest offseason additions. He's already familiar with Coach Gannon, and as a nine-year veteran, he's expected to take on a leadership role off the bat.

So far, so good for Franklin. In fact, he's taking it upon himself to impose military-like discipline and communication on defense. When asked about his new team, he compared Gannon's unit with the Navy SEALs.

Zaire Franklin wants the Packers' defense to communicate like the Navy SEALs

"A great defense is a talkative defense," Franklin said "Just hearing X (Xavier McKinney), and Evan (Williams), and Bull (Javon Bullard) talking in the back end, and me communicating stuff from the front end, me and Coop, a more talkative unit, it's like the Navy SEALs, they are constantly communicating whether it's hand fixtures, or verbal."

That's a hell of a comparison, not to mention every defensive coordinator's dream. More so for a guy like Gannon, whose arrival in Green Bay drew mixed reviews after his less-than-positive stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

Having Franklin in the mix should certainly help run a smoother operation. He's a former second-team All-Pro and a high-volume tackler, but more than that, he's always drawn praise for his football IQ, anticipation, and ability to diagnose plays before the snap.

He can pick up opposing teams' tells in the blink of an eye, and his communication skills might be as paramount as his ability to take down ball-carriers. He hasn't been here for long, but he's already embracing that defensive quarterback mindset with the defensive backs.

Gannon is reportedly giving the defensive backfield more freedom to move before the snap and make adjustments at the line of scrimmage. He's testing out different packages and combinations to keep opposing offenses guessing, and with a crowded and talented safety room, deception and communication will play a massive role in their success.

This team will play some of the best offenses in the game next season. And as much as they should have the firepower to hold their own against each and every single one of them, a strong offense can win games, but a strong defense can win championships.

At the end of the day, having the right personnel is just half of the job. An efficient defense is about much more than talent and athleticism; it takes discipline and attention to detail to execute, and Franklin will make Gannon's job easier, pulling the strings like a conductor or, even better, a four-star admiral.