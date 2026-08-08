Packers' dream Josh Sweat move might not be over after all

Even when Micah Parsons returns from injury, the Green Bay Packers could use another proven pass rusher for Jonathan Gannon's defense. As such, reuniting him with a familiar face probably makes the most sense.

The Packers have been tied to a move for Josh Sweat for months now. The Arizona Cardinals reportedly don't want to part ways with their best defensive player, but that can always change after a couple of tough games.

Speaking to NFL insider Ari Meirov on his "NFL Spotlight" show, Johnny Venerable of the PHNX Cardinals podcast revealed that Mike LaFleur's team could still consider trading Sweat at some point in the season.

The Packers shouldn't give up on their Josh Sweat dream

"I think he's very much on the trading block if this team is terrible at the deadline," Venerable said. "Because then you've got a year left on his deal. He is super productive. I think you could get a second-round pick for him to a contender."

Barring a shocking turn of events, the Cardinals will be one of the worst teams in the league next season. Even if they pay Sweat, he'll likely rather play for a Super Bowl contender while he's still in his prime.

Regardless of his desires, the Cardinals are a rebuilding team, and they will value adding draft capital for one of their few tradeable assets. He'll be someone to keep a close eye on as the trade deadline zooms in, and there will be no shortage of candidates for his services.

Whether the Packers are willing to give up the valuable draft capital it might take to get him to Lambeau Field remains to be seen, but the fit is pretty obvious. He's played with Jonathan Gannon in Arizona and Philadelphia, and he knows his defensive system inside out.

The Packers are hoping that Lukas Van Ness can finally take a leap and live up to the hype after an underwhelming start to his career. The physical tools are there, but the results haven't, and that wish might not come to fruition.

If the team gets off to a slow start because of its inability to put pressure at the line of scrimmage, general manager Brian Gutekunst might be forced to make a move. Since Maxx Crosby is unlikely to be available and definitely out of the Packers' price range, Sweat might be the second-best bet here.

Still, Sweat might just be the missing piece for this team's Super Bowl aspirations. Just last season, he logged 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, and 12.0 sacks for the Cardinals' ailing defense. He also forced four fumbles, recovered one, and defended two passes.