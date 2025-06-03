Young Packers WR Likely Won’t Make it to July

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of their OTAs, as the coaching staff is evaluating the rookies, newcomers, and veterans together for the first time. Green Bay has its mandatory minicamp scheduled to start on June 10, which will give head coach Matt LaFleur a better idea of the roster before training camp.

Before the Packers reconvene in July for training camp, there will likely be some departures. The wide receiver room is one of the more crowded positions on the team, meaning that a few WRs may be shown the door before June ends.

WR Cornelius Johnson May Be Out of Green Bay Before July

Among those who are at risk of getting cut after mandatory minicamp is Cornelius Johnson. The former Michigan standout began his career with the Chargers in 2024, but failed to stick there despite working under his collegiate head coach, Jim Harbaugh. He quickly signed with the Packers practice squad but hasn't made his NFL debut yet.

If the former seventh-round pick thought that he would have a better shot of making the roster in his second year in the NFL, those hopes were put to bed when the Packers used two of their first three draft picks on wide receivers.

Matthew Golden and Savion Williams are obviously locks to make the roster, alongside Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed. Christian Watson will begin the season on the PUP list, creating an open roster spot for a pass-catcher.

However, Mecole Hardman, Malik Heath, and Bo Melton are all ahead of Johnson in the pecking order. It's safe to assume that one of those three will make the active roster after training camp.

Johnson will likely have to settle for another practice squad contract. Considering the other options the Packers may go with for WR depth on the practice squad, that will likely not be in Green Bay, either. Where he ends up in the next step of his career remains to be seen.

