Xavier McKinney opens up about the draw of Green Bay and why culture matters

For people outside of Wisconsin, the appeal of Green Bay is a bit confounding. Aside from the Packers franchise, many people don't know what else to associate the city with besides beer and cheese. But what they don't see is the heartfelt, tight-knit, welcoming community that makes the franchise so special for the players and personnel who come through Northeastern Wisconsin.

This was perfectly exemplified in Packers safety Xavier McKinney's interview with Kevin Clark on ESPN's This Is Football, where he talked about the feelings and benefits associated with staying in Green Bay during the offseason.

"People, they see me, and they know who I am, but I think there's that respect level there of respecting my privacy," McKinney said. "It's always good interactions... the people there are not obnoxious, and they have a lot of respect, so it's cool in that way."

McKinney is gearing up for his third season in Green Bay after four years with the New York Giants and has made quite an impression. He made the All-Pro teams in both of his first two years with the Packers as one of the team's leaders in the secondary. This is someone who knows what it's like to play under the spotlight of the biggest market in the country, and found that a little change of pace could work wonders for him on and off the field.

That's the magic of the Green Bay Packers.

Xavier McKinney sheds light on how the Green Bay Packers culture extends far beyond the football field.

Character matters when you're part of the Green Bay Packers, and how you contribute to the community off the field is almost as important to them as what you do on the field. In return, the players reap the benefits of raucous crowds for every home game, no matter what time of year or weather conditions they have to brave.

Last year, Sharp Football Analysis ranked the Green Bay Packers fourth in home-field advantage in the NFL, behind only Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Philadelphia. Between the noise, the cold, and the unyielding dedication of both players and fans alike, it's a hostile environment for any visiting team.

But for the Packers players? It feels like home. The community wholly embraces them for who they are, and like McKinney explained, these players are treated with the respect of an ordinary person. The freedom to enjoy your life without the burden of 24/7 attention is an underrated factor in favor of Green Bay.

In other NFL markets, elite players would be hounded by paparazzi and treated more like celebrities than regular people. That's an attractive lifestyle for some, but certainly not for all. McKinney also mentioned the affordability, which is an underrated factor in the quality of life for athletes in their prime. Football isn't forever, and Green Bay is a place where you can live comfortably while staying within your means as a young millionaire.

Green Bay offers football players the solace of focusing on their craft and living normal lives. That's an underrated commodity in today's pro sports landscape.