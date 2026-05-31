Packers can't afford slow start in crowded NFC North

The Green Bay Packers are expected to be NFC playoff contenders in the 2026 season, evidenced by a schedule that features no shortage of prime-time and featured matchups. With this in mind, the franchise must understand the difficult road ahead and the importance of taking advantage of an early soft schedule that sets a path to grabbing early control of the NFC North and turning up the pressure on the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, with the division expected to be a three-team race.

Green Bay's season begins with a trio of extremely winnable matchups against the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons. You're not going to get a softer start with the franchise having a clear path to 3-0 ahead of two important matchups with playoff implications. The defending NFC South champion Tampa Bay Bucs are scheduled in Week 4, with the next week being the first matchup with the Chicago Bears.

This makes it clear that the Packers cannot afford a slow start to the 2026 season by must press the gas from Week 1, understanding the importance of a hot start and how it will impact the division race. While the Packers are taking on a trio of easy teams, the Bears are slated to take on two winnable matchups before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a difficult matchup. This creates a clear potential path for Green Bay to grab early divisional control and turn up the pressure.

Packers Have Clear Chance to Get Off to Hot Start in the 2026 Season

After the way that the 2025 season ended, it is incredibly important that the Packers take advantage of this schedule and turn the pressure up on the rest of the NFC North. Combining an underwhelming offseason with the way the Packers exited the playoffs a season ago makes it clear that stumbling when the season first kicks off isn't an option if Green Bay wants to be taken seriously in the division race.

Getting off to a 3-0 start would turn the pressure on the Bears and give the Packers room to stumble when the schedule grows more difficult later in the season. Dropping these winnable matchups would leave obvious questions and push fans to wonder where exactly the season is heading.

This points out the importance of taking advantage of three matchups that aren't likely to greatly excite fans. Still, each of these games is vital as the team looks to turn the corner from last season and make it clear they are challengers in a crowded NFC North.