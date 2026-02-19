Wyatt Teller News Creates Unrealistic Hopes for Packers in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers need to fix the offensive line. Elgton Jenkins didn't pan out at center, Rasheed Walker is a free agent, Jordan Morgan hasn't developed at any position, and the jury is still out on Aaron Banks.

Considering that, the Cleveland Browns may have given the Packers a glimmer of hope to solve some of their woes. Veteran right guard Wyatt Teller just announced he won't return to Cleveland and will become a free agent. The Packers should keep tabs on his situation, although luring him to Lambeau Field will be way easier said than done.

The Packers Can't Afford Making a Run At Wyatt Teller

From a football perspective, Teller would be a perfect fit for Matt LaFleur's team. He'd be a massive upgrade over incumbent right guard Anthony Belton, whose PFF grade of 50 ranked 71st among 81 eligible players and struggled to open up any running lanes. His run-block grade (51.9) ranked 66th in 229 run-blocking snaps, leading to Josh Jacobs constantly being hit at or behind the line of scrimmage.

From a financial standpoint, however, that may not be possible. As things stand now, the Packers are $1.5 million over the salary cap, according to Over The Cap. They can free up some money by cutting ties with Jenkins or Rashan Gary, but they seem to be on the fence with both.

Spotrac projects Teller's market value will be three years at a total of $30.5 million, with an annual average value of $10.2 million. That's more than reasonable for a player of his caliber, but the Packers already spent big bucks on Aaron Banks last year. They can technically cut Banks loose, but it's hard to imagine they'd give up on him after just one season.

Teller is a bona fide guard who excels in the running game. Even at 31 years old and in a bit of a down year by his standards, he posted a 65.7 run-block grade and played 765 snaps. Durability was a concern in Green Bay last season, but he rarely misses a play or a game, playing in at least 11 games every year but his rookie season.

Even so, the Packers are facing major financial challenges this offseason. While adding a player of Teller's caliber would solve some of their issues, they still have to address other needs in free agency, starting with the cornerback position and including a new blindside protector for Jordan Love.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: