Why Elgton Jenkins' Contract Makes Him a Cap Casualty Cut Candidate for Packers

The Green Bay Packers desperately need to revamp their offensive line. Jordan Morgan hasn't panned out, Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan will be free agents, and Aaron Banks is a cut candidate because of his salary.

However, Elgton Jenkins' situation might be this team's biggest headache with that unit. Once considered a pivotal part of the team and an elite offensive lineman, Jenkins' struggles to adapt to his new position and his injury-proneness have taken a toll on his impact. As such, he's become a cut candidate for GM Brian Gutekunst.

The Packer Will Have no Choice But to Part Ways with Elgton Jenkins

According to Over The Cap, Jenkins is slated to make $18.5 million in base salary next season. Cutting him would clear $19.5 million in cap space for the Packers, and they're currently $1.4 million over the cap, so every single penny counts.

Jenkins has spent his entire career in Green Bay and is a fan favorite, but that's not enough to keep him around. Unfortunately, once he was starting to get it together as a pass-blocking center, his lower-leg fracture in Week 10 may have sealed his fate with the team.

He's already suffered a torn ACL and has struggled with lower-leg injuries in the past. Also, Aaron Banks established himself as the team's best option at left guard, so returning to his previous position shouldn't be an option.

Of course, it's not that Jenkins was unplayable. He was just average with a Pro Football Focus grade of 62 (25th of 40). He was much better as a pass-blocker (72.5, 7th) than as a run-blocker (60.6, 30th), which explains the relatively average overall grade.

The real problem is the lack of production for a player making that type of money. Per Over The Cap, Jenkins' yearly salary ($17 million AAV) ranks seventh-highest among left guards. More than that, it would be tied for second when compared to centers, trailing only Kansas City's Creed Humphrey.

The Packers are paying top dollar for average production. They would probably be better just keeping Rhyan around for the long run, given that Spotrac projects his market value at three years and $19.6 million, which is just about $6.5 million a year.

Money is tight in Green Bay, and they also need to bolster the defensive tackle and cornerback positions. So, as much as it always hurts to watch a former homegrown star leave, this is a business first and foremost, and it's time to pull the plug on the Elgton Jenkins at center experiment.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: