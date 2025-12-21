Written-Off Packer Has Suddenly Earned a New Contract

The Green Bay Packers' loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday night was costly in more ways than one. The offense will be one name shorter moving forward after tight end John FitzPatrick exited with what ESPN's Adam Schefter reported was an Achilles injury. You can fill in the rest of the blanks as to where this is likely heading, with FitzPatrick suffering the non-contact injury in what was a breakout season.

Even though he flew under the radar to begin the year, FitzPatrick has become more involved in the offense following Tucker Kraft's season-ending injury. Although a major injury of his own isn't how he wanted to end the season, it's clear that FitzPatrick deserves more opportunities with Green Bay moving forward.

John FitzPatrick Deserves Another Packers Contract

To say that FitzPatrick was written off as a potential NFL contributor is a vast understatement. The Georgia product was drafted back in 2022 by the Atlanta Falcons, spending the bulk of his time with the franchise on the practice squad. This is where Green Bay stepped in, signing the tight end to the active roster during the 2024 season.

Much of what FitzPatrick does isn't going to show up in the box score for an incredibly physical blocker that consistently finds ways to impact the play. No matter what the rehab ahead might be, FitzPatrick has earned an extension and provided reason for the Packers to believe he can be an important depth piece for years to come.

In his second season with the Packers, FitzPatrick has hauled in 12 catches for 72 receiving yards, a touchdown, and four first downs on 15 targets. His impact also comes in his physicality in blocking for receivers and backs, or at times aiding the Packers in protection. He's only allowed 23 pressures across 207 total blocking downs, per Pro Football Focus, and while PFF grades don't tell a whole story, his mark of 73.6 as a pass blocker ranks 14th-best among TEs who've played at least 300 offensive snaps in 2025.

FitzPatrick is slated to hit free agency at the end of the season, and while his future is uncertain, he deserves another contract with the Packers. He's proven to be one of the team's best blocking TEs and should even have a role once he and Kraft are both healthy again. There's also a good chance that FitzPatrick's next deal won't break the bank, as he'll have to prove himself before anyone (Packers or otherwise) is willing to give him big money.

FitzPatrick has been a constant source of reliability when he's played this season. He won't dazzle with highlight-reel plays, but his effective blocking and timely passes have proven to be important aspects of the Packers' offense, giving general manager Brian Gutekunst more than enough reason to bring the veteran TE back in 2026.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: