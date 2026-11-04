Wisconsin hoops star Kon Knueppel is finally returning for his sophomore NBA season

After missing the entire preseason and the first eight games of his sophomore NBA season, Milwaukee's own Kon Knueppel is making his return to the hardwood for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old Wauwatosa native broke out as one of the top players in the 2025 NBA Draft class, pouring in 18.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds with a 60.1% EFG in his 81-game rookie campaign. If not for Cooper Flagg's outstanding debut season, Kneuppel would've run away with the Rookie of the Year Award. He easily made his way onto the 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Kneuppel was sidelined while working his way back from a left hamstring injury he suffered right before the start of training camp in late September. Charlotte, which traded its star player, LaMelo Ball, to reorient their rebuild around Knueppel and former No. 3 pick Brandon Miller this offseason, has struggled its way to a 3-5 record without Kon so far this year.

The fourth overall pick in 2025, Kneuppel was well-known throughout America's Dairyland as one of the best basketball players in the country long before he suited up for the Duke Blue Devils. He swept the awards race, being named Wisconsin Mr. Basketball, the Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year, and the Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year in 2024.

Now, the die-hard basketball fans throughout Wisconsin can breathe a sigh of relief as one of the Badger State's best players will be back on the court Wednesday night against Brooklyn.

With a hot start and consistent effort, Kon Knueppel could sneak his way into the NBA All-Star conversation as soon as this year.

It's a lofty goal to place on a young player who missed the entire training camp and pre-season for his team, but Kon Knueppel is All-Star material. The Charlotte Hornets have desperately missed his two-way effort, shooting prowess, and sneakily underrated playmaking thus far in the season. His usage is sure to skyrocket now that Ball is no longer on the team, which means more opportunities to impact the game.

Knueppel entered the league as one of the best shooters this game has to offer, knocking down a record-breaking 273 3-pointers to set the NBA record by a wide margin. The previous record-holder, Keegan Murray, hit 206 of them. Kon knocked down 42.5% of nearly eight 3-point attempts per game.

Kon is an easy player for Wisconsin's dedicated sports fandom to root for. He has great relationships throughout the state, has left a positive impression on so many fans, and plays the game with an undeniable flair that keeps fans wishing for more. Whenever he winds up an All-Star, whether it be this year or several down the line, his home state will be there to root for him...



Except for when he faces the Milwaukee Bucks, and he probably wouldn't want it any other way.