Kon Kneuppel embraced NBA physicality as a rookie, and his 'Welcome to the League' moment proves it

When most young NBA players share their ‘Welcome to the League’ moment, it usually centers around their first time matched up against a star. You’ve heard of ferocious dunks, devastating crossovers, and players getting lit up from the 3-point line, but for Wisconsin native and Rookie of the Year runner-up, Kon Kneuppel, that moment came in the form of a soul-crushing screen from a familiar foe.

During an appearance on The Dale Jr. Download with two-time Daytona 500 winner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kon opened up about the time he ran into a brick wall in Philadelphia and realized the big time would be tougher than he thought.

“Andre Drummond, the big from the Sixers, he hit me with a nice screen in the second game of the season,” Kneuppel said. “That was a tough one. He’s a big dude…”

Although he has conformed to backup roles in the latter half of his career, the two-time All-Star is well-regarded as one of the most physically imposing forces in basketball. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 279 lbs, Drummond’s broad shoulders and physical density make him nearly unmovable. With a five-inch height differential and 65-lb difference, it’s easy to see why that moment felt like a shock.

Kon Kneuppel never let his physical restraints get in the way of his NBA productivity.

Though taller and more athletic than one might think, Kneuppel isn't necessarily a physical force in the NBA. In fact, much of the concern surrounding the Milwaukee native and former Wisconsin Mr. Basketball regarded how he'd adapt to NBA physicality and pace. But even when getting clobbered by Drummond screens or pummeled in the paint, Kneuppel never shows signs of weakness.

There's a legitimate argument to be made that the 20-year-old was snubbed for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. With 273 made threes in the regular season, Kneuppel became the first rookie to ever league the NBA in total triples en route to an 18.5-point, 5.3-rebound per game season on an impressive 47.5% FG / 42.5% 3P / 86.3% FT shooting split.

Kneuppel has NBA length and height, but the physicality will come with time. He doesn't neccesarily shy away from contact either, despite being pushed around by some of the stronger veteran presences on the perimeter. That comes from a gritty mental approach to the game and an understanding of the sacrifice that's required to be a consistent high-impact NBA player.

At his young age, Kneuppel's rapid adjustment to NBA pace and physicality is what set him apart from the competition. There are plenty of great shooters, though not many are capable of knocking them down at the volume and efficiency of Kneuppel.

He's going to be running through brick wall screens like those of Andre Drummond for years to come, so it's a good thing he got that initial shock out of the way early en route to one of the more impressive rookie campaigns of this decade in NBA competition.