William Contreras lights a fire under Milwaukee with this World Series rally call

Just when you thought Wild Bill couldn't be more electric, he strikes once again — this time, off the field. The Milwaukee Brewers' All-Star catcher delivered a heartfelt message, translated from Spanish to English, in The Players' Tribune on Thursday afternoon, entitled "BREWERS FANS, PLEASE READ!!!"

In it, the Brewers' postseason leader in hits and home runs reflected on being swept by the Dodgers in last year's NLCS and how that ignited a fire within the team to come back and return the favor this year. He starts his message with a powerful, standout message: "Let me tell you something about baseball: No one knows f***ing anything."

By the end? William Contreras has Brewers fans ready to run through a brick wall, as if they weren't already charged up for their team's first World Series appearance in 44 years. He finished his piece with another rallying cry:



"We’re a great team. We’ve been a great team. It’s just that every year, we’ve run into a team where it’s like, Those guys……. they found the magic. Now it’s THE WORLD SERIES though — so I guess it’s only two options left??? Either we’re about to run into them, or we are them."

Contreras has been the heart of this team for years now, both in his leadership on the field behind home plate and in his outspoken, rousing, and genuine personality off the field. To have one of your star players speaking this plainly and emotionally to the fans who support him speaks not only to his character and devotion to this fanbase, but to the overarching mentality this team is bringing into the World Series.

William Contreras' message to Brewers fans speaks to the relentless nature of Milwaukee and its culture.

If there's one thing to take from Contreras' article, it's that he and the rest of the Brewers dugout understand that nothing matters more right now than bringing the city its first World Series. We saw what the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks did for the city, from the massive economic impact to the general bliss felt throughout the city — and most of Wisconsin, for that matter.

Just imagine how it would feel throughout the Badger State if the Brewers finally break through to win their first World Series in franchise history. Whether it's in two weeks or sometime down the line, the city of Milwaukee will be turned upside down with bliss and excitement after decades of supporting their team despite not always getting that same level of commitment back from the franchise.

But this isn't your Milwaukee Brewers franchise of years past. This is a winning team, no matter how you put it, and they know what winning a World Series title would mean for their fanbase. They want it for Brewers fans as much as they want it for themselves, and with that mentality, it's hard to imagine them giving anything but their absolute best under the bright lights of late-October baseball.

If all goes according to Contreras' plan, we'll feel the sweet embrace of victory soon enough.