Why Jordan Love Will Dominate Saints in Week 16
The Green Bay Packers are 10-4 on the year and look like one of the best teams in the league. They have shown the ability to keep up with any team in the league and seek to end the regular season with momentum.
In Week 16, the Packers will host the New Orleans Saints in an NFC showdown. The Saints (5-9) have dropped two of their last three games and will be missing multiple key players. Derek Carr (hand), Alvin Kamara (groin), and Chris Olave (concussion) will all likely be sidelined.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are a massive 14.5-point favorite. In combination with the Saints reeling and being slammed with injuries, this line isn't shocking.
This game presents a golden opportunity for Jordan Love to have an excellent showcase.
Love is an exciting gunslinger under center and he's been playing great football this season. In 2024, he has thrown for 2,953 yards while being tied for seventh in passing touchdowns (23).
This matchup against the Saints gives Love another chance to have a great outing. New Orleans' pass defense is 28th in the league in pass defense (242.2) with 14 passing touchdowns allowed. In two of the last three games, the Saints have allowed Matthew Stafford and Jayden Daniels to throw for two passing touchdowns.
The Utah State product has been on a roll over the last five games. From Weeks 11-15, Love has tossed at least one passing touchdown with a passer rating of 100-plus.
The 26-year-old's performance at this point of the season appears to be a trend.
Over his last 13 starts after Week 10, Love has 26 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions. In addition, he had an NFL-best 78.2 QBR.
Love has tossed 1,679 passing yards with 14 passing touchdowns and one interception over seven games in December, dating back to last season.
His over/under on passing yards is listed at 228.5 by DraftKings Sportsbook, and he's cleared that mark seven times in 2024. Look for him to have another stout performance on Monday Night Football.
