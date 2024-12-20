Packers Gifted Perfect CB Upgrade in Latest Free Agency Prediction
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers aren’t thinking about the offseason yet as they are on the verge of hopefully locking up a potential spot in the NFL playoffs. However, whenever the offseason does roll around, the Packers will look to address the cornerback spot.
The Packers have received uneven play from the CB2 spot this season as former first-round pick Eric Stokes has struggled to live up to his draft status. This has forced Green Bay to play Keisean Nixon on the outside, instead of the slot where he had a good 2023 season.
Head coach Matt LaFleur and Green Bay’s front office could address the secondary in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers used three picks on the secondary in this past year’s draft, taking Javon Bullard (second round), Evan Williams (fourth round), Kitan Oladapo (fifth round), and Kalen King (seventh round).
However, if the Packers want to take the free agency route, Bleacher Report believes Green Bay should go after Minnesota Vikings standout cornerback Byron Murphy.
"Eric Stokes is an impending free agent and while Keisean Nixon has replaced Stokes in the starting lineup at outside cornerback, Nixon has traditionally been better covering the slot. With that, Green Bay might want to slide him back inside and look to add another starting corner in the offseason. It'd be nice to steal Murphy away from a division rival seeing as he's having a career season in Minnesota this fall. The 26-year-old who turns 27 next month already has the most interceptions of his career with six and has surrendered a meager 69.4 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus."
The Vikings signed Murphy to a two-year, $17.5 million contract last offseason, and with how he’s played this season, he’s due for a big day from Minnesota or another team.
If you are the Packers, Murphy would be the perfect option to play opposite on the boundary with Jaire Alexander. This season, the 26-year-old defensive back has 61 combined tackles, 12 pass deflections, six interceptions (career-high), and five tackles for loss.
Murphy has been outstanding in pass coverage, boasting a 65.6 completion percentage allowed on targets, a 70.5 pass rating allowed when targeted (career-high), and only giving up three receiving TDs.
This past offseason, the Packers signed veteran safety Xavier McKinney to a massive contract in free agency, which has paid off big time. Therefore, if Minnesota doesn’t re-sign Murphy, the Pack should be in on the veteran cornerback as they can set their secondary up for future success.
