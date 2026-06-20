Why Curtis Samuel makes sense as the Packers' next low-risk, high-reward signing

The Green Bay Packers made it abundantly clear how they feel about their starting wide receivers this offseason by retaining both Jayden Reed and Christian Watson on lucrative long-term deals. Between them and second-year wideout Matthew Golden, there is a solid trifecta of dynamic playmakers across the field. But that doesn't mean they don't need depth at the position.

Enter 29-year-old Curtis Samuel, a nine-year NFL veteran with the Panthers, Commanders, and most recently, the Bills. He's a shifty and versatile playmaker who can turn a slant into a first down or rush for one off a jet sweep.

Although his most recent season was derailed by injuries, which have left him on the free-agent market, Samuel's career averages of 66% catch rate and 10.5 yards per catch tell a pretty clear story about what he's here to do — turn catches into first downs. It may sound simple, but it's incredibly difficult to do when 11 people are actively trying to stop you.

Samuel isn't the type of player who will make or break a team. The Packers by no means have to sign someone like Samuel, but there's a reassurance to knowing that a veteran player who knows how to do the job well is there to help steer young players in the right direction and step up when someone gets hurt.

If any Packers receivers need to miss time, Curtis Samuel can fill the gap.

For as exciting a wide receiver duo as Watson and Reed are, the harsh reality is that both have struggled to stay on the field at times throughout their careers. Even this past season, we barely got to see them on the field together because of unfortunate injuries. That's likely part of the reason the Packers decided to draft Golden in the first place — so that even when one of them is unavailable or in a slump, someone else is there to pick up the slack.

Nonetheless, someone else is gonna have to step up in that fourth spot, and right now, it's wide open for the taking. Samuel, who is sitting in the free-agent market with something to prove after the Bills decided not to retain him, will certainly have a chip on his shoulder, wherever he lands. That type of energy would light a fire in the wide receiver room during training camp.

Given his experience under Ron Rivera, Joe Brady, and even Urban Meyer back at Ohio State, Samuel should have no problem adapting to head coach Matt LaFleur's playbook. While he's not going to be the most effective deep-threat target, Samuel can attack the gaps and use his unique elusiveness to gain yardage for the Packers.

And even if it doesn't go well, there's very little risk involved on the Packers' part. They could simply move on if Samuel doesn't work out with them. Green Bay has nothing to lose in this situation, so why not give him a shot?