Matthew Golden still should be Packers WR1 despite Christian Watson extension

The Green Bay Packers appeared to answer the question of who is the expected WR1 when the franchise handed Christian Watson a massive extension. While this might appear to be an obvious answer, it isn't quite this simple with one clear hurdle keeping the door open for Matthew Golden to be the team's featured target.

Throughout Watson's career, the consistent critique has been an inability to stay healthy, with four years of evidence that at some point the receiver is going to miss time. Golden has a clear advantage if he can stay on the field and continue to build chemistry with Jordan Love. Not only is the pass catcher being presented with the advantage of having an unknown ceiling, but it is incredibly likely that at some point, Golden will get a shot as the primary weapon.

With this in mind, early season results shouldn't be overreacted to with a full year needed to see who Love's star target will be. Golden is coming off a great playoff performance with his first career touchdown and two big plays to help Green Bay jump out to an early lead.

It was telling that when the season was on the line, it was Romeo Doubs and Golden that Love appeared to trust the most with Tucker Kraft off the field due to a season-ending injury. With Doubs now in New England, it is very much on the table that this continues with Kraft stepping in for Doubs and Golden becoming the team's top receiver.

Matthew Golden Still Has Clear Path to Becoming Packers WR1 Despite Extension

For Watson, the pass catcher is incredibly talented and left no reason to doubt that when he is on the field, he can impact the game at a high level. The issue is that Watson cannot be relied on to stay on the field, and even when healthy, has had up-and-down production that was pointed to in a contract that is laden with incentives.

All of this adds up to leave the door open for Golden to become the team's primary target in an offense that is going to have no shortage of yards to go around. Watson, Golden, and Kraft are going to be the team's top three targets, with the expectation being that each of this trio is going to have an incredibly productive season.

The argument simply boils down to perception and which player can be relied on when the Packers need a play most. Considering the unknowns around Golden heading into year two and the injury history of Watson, it is important to remember that this is a question we still don't have an answer to just yet.