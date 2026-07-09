What the Pete Nance signing tells us about Bucks' plans for the 2026-27 season

It was quite confusing for Milwaukee Bucks fans to learn that big man Pete Nance had been waived this summer after signing an NBA contract in March. For some, it was even more confusing to see him return on a new two-year deal this week. But there's more than meets the eye here, not only with Nance's new contract, but also with the way Bucks GM Jon Horst and his team are conducting business.

Before we get into the business, let's shine a spotlight on Pete Nance, who was one of the bright spots in an otherwise ugly season in Milwaukee. The 26-year-old forward has excellent mobility and length at 6-foot-9. He showed that he's a capable rebounder and a nuisance near the rim for opposing defenders, fighting for offensive rebounds or loose balls in a way that lives up to his family's legacy in the game.

He was also one of the best floor-spacing bigs in the league last season, shooting 42% on 2.5 attempts from beyond the arc each game. Although his shooting form is a bit unconventional, he's proving that his jump shot is a genuine threat, forcing opposing big men out of the paint to create slashing opportunities for Milwaukee's plethora of young guards.

Keeping Pete Nance on the roster is a wise move, as he's a cost-controlled, proven talent who still has room to grow on both sides of the floor. But it does tell a story about the focus in Milwaukee next year, and why they're more likely to stay aggressive than you might think.

Pete Nance signing is an investment in the Bucks' future while also buying in on their ability to compete now.

Nance's deal is reportedly non-guaranteed, per The Athletic's Eric Nehm, meaning the team can save money and cut him if push comes to shove. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line also says that there's a team option on the second year, giving the Bucks complete flexibility over how they want to proceed with a player who was on a two-way deal not long ago.

Furthermore, Nance isn't a prospect just because he's early into his NBA career. At 26, Nance is a player who should be closer to his final product than some of the younger core pieces that Milwaukee is building around in the post-Giannis era. They want Pete in the building for his talent, and because they know he's a good enough player to truly harbor competition in the frontcourt.

Minutes are not going to be handed out this season — they'll be earned, and much of that fight will take place in training camp. That type of mentality signals that the Bucks are serious about competing this season and wanting to put the best possible product they can on the court, which makes perfect sense considering they do not have control of their own first-round pick.

Without control of their own first, there is no incentive to tank. While the Playoffs might be a lofty goal, only because of the considerable strength of the modern Eastern Conference, it's going to be the focus of the group from the jump, because why not shoot for the stars?

Although the Pete Nance signing isn't going to make or break the team's season, it does speak to a larger truth about the Bucks' intentions of building a competitive, cost-controlled core with the ability to grow into something special over time. That's the sign of a smart rebuild and a team that understands how to manipulate the marketplace while building toward what's next.