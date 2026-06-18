What a Tucker Kraft extension should look like for Packers

With the Green Bay Packers locking down receiver Christian Watson ahead of the 2026 season, all eyes are now on Tucker Kraft. The tight end took a clear leap a season ago before an injury derailed a breakout season that should have the pass catcher's price firmly on the rise. With this in mind, let's look at what a potential deal should look like if the Packers are willing to spend what it takes to secure the future of Kraft.

Currently, the top annual value at the position belongs to George Kittle, whose deal averages $19.1 million at the position. Trey McBride comes in second at $19 million. Even the inconsistent Kyle Pitts is playing on a franchise tag from the Atlanta Falcons, making $15 million in the 2026 season. With this in mind, a clear picture starts to form on what the Packers must spend to keep Kraft happy and locked up long term.

The Packers should offer Kraft a deal worth $75-80 million, understanding that the tight end was playing at an elite level before the injury. If this is the expectation moving forward, it is fair for Kraft to expect to reset the market with a deal averaging $19.5 million or could even reach $20 million annually.

Packers Cost for Potential Tucker Kraft Coming Into Focus as 2026 Season Nears

While this is undeniably a high cost, the Packers have little choice but to pay it after the team's offseason decisions. Allowing both Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs to move on left Kraft as one of the two most important playmakers currently rostered. An extension is an obvious decision, and the talent level of Kraft clearly sets up reason to believe it should reset the market at the position.

This isn't to argue whether Kraft is better than Kelce or Kittle at this stage of their careers, but pointing out the reality that any player within this talent zipcode is expected to reset the market. It is the nature of contracts with each player's camp utilizing close comparisons to argue for their client to be the top annual earner at the position.

Kraft's team will unquestionably be arguing this, and Green Bay has little reason to counter with the longer the wait, the more expensive an extension is likely to become. With this in mind, the Packers need to come to the table with this level of an offer and lock Kraft down before the tight end puts on a 2026 performance that pushes the price out of Green Bay's comfort zone.