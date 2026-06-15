Jordan Love highlight reminds Packers of what lies ahead

Green Bay Packers minicamp has been a great showing for Jordan Love thus far, with the quarterback appearing at the top of his game. This was highlighted by ESPN's Rob Demovsky, who offered the following on one throw the signal caller made: "One of the best (practice) throws we’ve seen from Jordan Love. From his own 30, rolls left almost to the numbers and throws a dart across the field to Jayden Reed, who got behind Evan Williams, deep down the right sideline."

This is high praise from a veteran reporter who has been covering the team since the 1997 season. Considering the lack of hyperbolic statements fans have seen from the respected reporter, it is notable that Demovsky championed the throw. It was far from the only positive report on Love, with every insight offered appearing to point out just how well the quarterback was spinning it.

It is a fitting headline after much of the previous week was spent with fans reacting to Micah Parsons choosing Caleb Williams not only over Jordan Love, but as the league's best player entirely. A week like this one serves as a reminder of Love's elite ceiling and the fact that the quarterback remains one of the league's more underappreciated starters.

Jordan Love's Hot Minicamp Sign of Great Packers 2026 Season

Green Bay has spent the offseason quietly betting on the talent of their quarterback, thinning their depth at receiver, and refusing to bring in a viable second option behind a rehabbing Tucker Kraft. These decisions tell us just how much belief the Packers have in Love and the expectation that the quarterback is set to take another leap in the 2026 season.

This past week has been a sign of this, and pointed to the fact that Love is unbothered by headlines or distractions, but focused on getting better each season. Fans saw this even in the frustrating playoff loss, with Love playing his best playoff game since Green Bay's blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 season.

Love has all of the needed tools to be among the league's elite, and this throw and hot summer start is a reminder of that fact. The only missing piece has been a level of consistency that the signal caller will now attempt to find heading into the 2026 season. If early summer returns are any indication, Love has found this and is poised to take a huge leap in the season ahead.