Well-Liked Former Packer Finally Signs with New Team for 2025

The Green Bay Packers have some serious decisions to make to get their roster down to 53 players. While the Packers have already made a couple of moves, former players are also finding their landing spots for the 2025 season.

On Tuesday morning, cornerback Rasul Douglas agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million deal. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 also added that there were conversations throughout the offseason from both sides.

Douglas was with the Packers for two and a half seasons from 2021-2023. In 36 games (28 starts) for the Packers, he was a difference maker in the secondary. He tallied 174 total tackles, 32 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

During his time with the Pack, he gave them a steady defender in the secondary and even got them some draft capital in return. Green Bay traded Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2024 third-round pick. He managed to play in 24 games for the Bills, tallying 87 solo tackles, four interceptions, and 13 pass breakups.

While the Bills didn't bring him back, landing in Miami makes a ton of sense. They arguably have one of the worst secondaries in the league, and he will have a legit chance to suit up consistently in 2025. Miami traded away Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers and got safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back in return.

Meanwhile, they placed Artie Burns (torn ACL) and Kader Kohou (knee) on IR with season-ending knee injuries. That leaves Kendall Sheffield, Jack Jones, Cam Smith, Jason Marshall Jr., Cornell Armstrong, Isaiah Johnson, Ethan Robinson, Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, Jason Marshall Jr., and Cameron Dantzler Sr. in the cornerback room.

With the addition of Douglas, several of these players will be axed before the day is over. The 30-year-old has the starting experience under his belt, and with the need at the position, the signing makes sense.

It'll be up to Douglas to take advantage of this opportunity for the 2025 campaign. This will be his fifth NFL team, but he's been able to start games at each of those locations (Eagles, Panthers, Packers, and Bills).

There's always movement around the NFL, and this is just one of many for Tuesday.

