Packers Rookie Already Looking Like a Home Run Draft Pick

The fact that Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Matthew Golden was on the board when the franchise's number was called remains a surprise. Golden is everything you want in a potential star receiver. While there are minor size concerns, the quickness, route running, hands, and understanding of finding space are all present. All of this has been on full display throughout Green Bay's camp and preseason action.

While the rest of the receiver room has dealt with injury concerns, Golden has stepped in to establish himself as the future of the position. It is easily the most exciting development out of a frustrating camp for the Packers. The majority of team headlines had to do with injuries or sloppy play early in the preseason. However, those have quieted as the most important pieces appear poised to return in Week 1.

For Golden, this is a great chance to take advantage of the surprise reps and establish himself as the best receiver of the class. Despite being selected 23rd overall, there is an easy argument to be made that the rookie is not only in the best position but has the perfect coach and quarterback to fit the obvious skillset.

Packers WR Matthew Golden Already Appears to Be a Draft Steal

No matter where the Texas alum landed, it was going to be an instant impact. The question was simply whether or not it would be an offense with enough supporting pieces to facilitate a clear breakout year. We have seen how much quarterbacks and offensive coaching can hold back talent at the position, with Drake London and Garrett Wilson as two recent examples of this.

Golden doesn't have to deal with this concern, not only having one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, but also a head coach who is in the conversation for the greatest offensive mind in the game. The way Green Bay's offense continues to shuffle pieces and find ways to win goes consistently underrated by pundits. Something that could finally change this season when Golden changes the Green Bay offense.

The rookie's speed is going to put far more pressure on the opposing defense and give Love a great chance of finding a consistent primary option. No question, Packer fans already have reason to feel that the draft pick was a steal and will continue to age poorly for those who chose to pass on the current Green Bay star.

