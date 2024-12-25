Week 16 Highlighted Sneaky Packers Edge Over Top NFC Contenders
By Joe Summers
The Packers look like true Super Bowl contenders after one of the most dominant performances by any team this season, beating the Saints 34-0 on Monday Night Football. However, two other matchups highlighted why Green Bay has an edge over the competition.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion in a loss to the Commanders. Philadelphia was forced to put Kenny Pickett in the game, and he predictably struggled to move the ball. Meanwhile, the Lions are stuck with Hendon Hooker as a backup should anything happen to Jared Goff.
Compare that to the Packers' situation with Malik Willis, who went 2-0 as a starter with Jordan Love hurt earlier this year, and it's clear that Matt LaFleur's group has a significantly better insurance policy than the opposition.
Packers Have Clear Edge Over NFC Contenders Based on Week 16 Results
During those two starts early in the season, Willis completed 25 of his 33 pass attempts (75.6%) for 334 yards and three TDs with no interceptions. He added 114 yards and another score on the ground, masterfully running LaFleur's offense and taking advantage of the talented players around him.
Conversely, Pickett threw for just 5.9 yards per attempt with an interception while taking three sacks replacing Hurts against a bad Washington defense. Hooker has never received meaningful playing time, so the two primary contenders in the conference have unproven backup options.
You obviously never want to see a starting quarterback get hurt, especially not in the playoffs. That said, disaster strikes sometimes. In recent years, the Eagles had to win a Super Bowl with Nick Foles and even the Chiefs needed to use Chad Henne on a critical drive instead of Patrick Mahomes. If someone happened to the starting signal caller, perhaps no team has a more capable backup than the Packers do.
Obviously, Green Bay can't hoist a Lombardi Trophy without Love playing in the most important moments. If Willis needed to step in briefly though, the Packers should feel confident in his ability to lead scoring drives.
That's a luxury the other teams in the NFC simply don't have.
