Josh Jacobs Defied Packers Coaches in Key Moment Against Saints (For the Perfect Reason)
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had a dominant Monday Night Football performance against the New Orleans Saints, winning 34-0 to improve to 11-4 for the season and clinch a playoff berth. It was once again an egalitarian offense for the Packers with four different players scoring,
There was even a first-time touchdown scorer. Chris Brooks found the end zone for the first time in his career in the second quarter to put the Packers up 20-0. The story behind that touchdown proves why the Packers have been one of the most selfless and dangerous teams in the league.
Matt Schneidman of The Athletic detailed the story of what went down before Brooks' one-yard run. The coaches wanted Josh Jacobs to go in the game for that play but the star running back reportedly said, "Nah, let him get it" about Brooks.
Josh Jacobs Refused to Enter the Game So Chris Brooks Could Get His First Career TD
After the game, Jacobs heaped a ton of praise on the undrafted running back and his work ethic.
"First off, man, nobody is in this building more than him, so let me start there … we had a Christmas party and after the Christmas party, he was in here getting his body right. He’s very intentional with what he wants to accomplish. He does never say no to whatever coaches have him do, whether it’s special teams or anything. "- Josh Jacobs on Chris Brooks
Brooks first came close to getting his first career TD in Week 8 before going down on purpose to set up a walk-off field goal. He had to wait another eight weeks to get another chance, and Jacobs assisted him.
The talented rusher out of BYU is another success story for the Packers front office. He was initially signed to the practice squad in September before getting signed to the active roster. He has impressed with his blocking ability so far but has been quite effective running the ball as well. In 13 games this season, he is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has 124 yards.
The trio of Jacobs, Brooks, and Emanuel Wilson has Packers fans feeling good about their ability to run the ball in the playoffs and in 2025 and beyond.