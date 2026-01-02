Matthew Golden's Packers Playoff Fate Was Just Sealed in Week 18

The Green Bay Packers are prepping for the NFL playoffs now that the final week of the 2025 regular season is here. They revealed some starters will play while others will rest against the Minnesota Vikings in this weekend's finale, meaning younger Packers will likely continue to get reps as they look to prove they deserve to be a part of the postseason lineup.

Rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden is someone whom Green Bay fans would love to see given an uptick in opportunities in Week 18. His first year in the NFL has been quiet, and a clash with the Vikings could be the perfect chance for him to prove that should be one of quarterback Jordan Love's go-to weapons in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, it looks like that won't happen. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was asked about Golden's role moving forward (h/t @ByRyanWood) and made it clear that he won't be featured role when the playoffs roll around.

"Golden’s got a really bright future, very talented, and his time will come. But I think right now just with the way that room is, he’s not going to be in that premier role when the playoffs come around," Stenavich said.

Matthew Golden’s Outlook for Playoffs Looks Bleak

For a receiver who was selected in the first round, this isn't what he wants to hear. Stenavich called out Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed as experienced receivers who the Packers are going to lean on.

It's not a shocker that the Packers are leaning on this collection of playmakers over Golden, as they have found success in this system under head coach Matt LaFleur. Going into Week 18, Doubs leads the team in receiving yards (724) with Watson coming in at second with 611 receiving yards, despite playing just 10 games.

Meanwhile, Golden is fourth on the squad in receiving yards (353) but hasn't found the end zone once. It's been a disappointing season for Golden, who is also fourth among WRs on the team in total snaps (401), yet it seems like he isn't being rewarded for it.

He did miss some time due to shoulder and wrist injuries, but that hasn't been the only reason why he isn't taking off as expected. The connection between him and Love still needs some seasoning, as it doesn't appear they are in sync. Things like that take time and only improve with reps.

In his past eight games, Golden has gone over 50 receiving yards just once, with two games with zero receiving yards. That lack of production didn't instill confidence in the coaching staff that Golden needed ahead of the playoffs. Watson, Doubs, and Reed will be the Packers' top three WRs in the postseason, as it's been since Week 15.

The Texas product is in that WR4 role, but still will need to battle for snaps from guys like Dontayvion Wicks and even Bo Melton. It hasn't been the season that many envisioned for Golden, and based on Stenavich's comments, things are unlikely to change going forward.

