Devonte Wyatt's Stock Up with Jonathan Gannon Hiring

The Green Bay Packers have made an exciting addition at defensive coordinator, bringing in former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon to replace Jeff Hafley. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was quick to point out that Gannon had other options and chose to land in Green Bay. Looking at the current makeup of the defense, one player in particular should be excited about the new DC: defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Wyatt is coming off a 2025 season that was both incredible and frustrating. The lineman had 22 pressures and four sacks despite playing in only 10 games, suffering a season-ending injury to his left ankle. Now, there is hope that Wyatt can bounce back and continue building off the progress he showed in the 2025 season.

When Gannon was a DC with the Philadelphia Eagles, he worked with Javon Hargrave, helping the defender reach 18.5 sacks and 19 TFLs in their two seasons together. That success is what should point toward Wyatt's potential to take another leap under Gannon.

Devonte Wyatt Has Every Reason for Excitement After Packers Jonathan Gannon Hire

In comparison, since parting ways with Gannon, Hargrave has only accumulated 11.5 total sacks in three years. This points to the impact of the coordinator and the hopeful upside Wyatt could find under Green Bay's new defensive coordinator. It is an exciting possibility for a franchise that already has the promise of Micah Parsons rushing the passer from the outside.

Another piece of this is the fact that Wyatt is entering the final year of his rookie contract, giving the defender his first real shot at getting paid. This is further motivation, as well as the previously mentioned opportunity under Gannon. It is a needed development for the Packers, who are missing proven interior defenders after trading Kenny Clark ahead of the 2025 season as part of the deal to land Parsons.

Wyatt taking the next step and emerging as a consistent threat to the quarterback would solve a clear depth concern and have fans quickly believing in Gannon. It is an exciting, bright side that eases the pain of losing Hafley, who was coming off an impressive run over the past year. One that started a breakout path for Wyatt, and now has true momentum with the perfect coaching hire.

For the Packers, it could introduce a future financial problem, with the franchise needing to find ways to open up cap space to extend a player who appears primed for a breakout season. One that will be the missing piece for the Packers' defense and be a rude awakening for the rest of the NFC North.

