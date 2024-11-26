Vikings Screw Packers by Stealing Player Amid Injuries in Week 13
By Jovan Alford
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for a primetime showdown on Thanksgiving against the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings stole one of their players off the practice squad.
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Vikings signed linebacker Jamin Davis off the practice squad. Davis will likely take Minnesota linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.’s place on the 53-man roster, who is heading to injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.
That said, Davis getting signed off Green Bay’s practice squad isn’t good news for the Pack as they are banged up on defense heading into Thursday night.
The former first-round pick could have been elevated off the practice squad this week with rookie Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie banged up. Cooper is dealing with a hamstring, while McDuffie is nursing an ankle injury.
The Packers signed Davis to the practice squad at the end of last month after the Washington Commanders shockingly cut the first-round pick. Davis fell out of favor in Washington after he spent the first 3.5 years with the organization.
Coming out of the University of Kentucky, Davis was known for his speed and size, which made him a polarizing first-round pick. In his short tenure with the Commanders, he recorded 282 total tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
With Davis on his way to the Twin Cities, the Packers are in serious trouble as they don’t have any other linebacker options on the practice squad.
If McDuffie or Cooper misses Thursday night’s game, Green Bay could turn to Eric Wilson and Ty’Ron Hopper. However, the Packers don’t have any depth behind those guys. Given that it's a short week, the Packers don’t have time to bring in another linebacker.
But do not rule out the possibility of Green Bay signing a linebacker or two to the practice squad next week.
