Desperate Vikings Pick Up Packers Castoff Off Waivers in Week 9

Ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers sadly parted ways with fourth-string tight end Ben Sims on Saturday. The Packers cut ties with Sims, who played in three games this season, to make room for wide receiver Christian Watson.

Despite spending three seasons with the Packers, it was unlikely that Green Bay would look to bring Sims back to the practice squad, given that they already have Josh Whyle. That said, it didn’t take long for Sims to find his new opportunity.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Sims was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Vikings after Carson Wentz was placed on injured reserve. For Sims, this is a full-circle moment for him, as he originally signed with the Vikings following the 2023 NFL draft.

Sims spent training camp and the preseason with the Vikings, but failed to make the 53-man roster, which led to him becoming a Packer.

Vikings Take Flier on Former Packers TE Ben Sims to Kickoff Week 9

Nonetheless, it’s surprising to see Minnesota, which has dropped its last two games, claim the ex-Packer, given that they already have T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, and Ben Yurosek.

However, Oliver was reportedly not seen on Monday during the open portion of practice, which is not good for the Vikings. Hence, Minnesota added Sims to its 53-man roster, just in case they don’t have Oliver for Sunday’s game.

That said, the Vikings, who are desperate for a much-needed win, which might not come this week against the Detroit Lions, shouldn’t expect Sims to be a factor in the passing game.

Over his three-year run in Green Bay, Sims has only eight receptions (11 targets) for 63 yards on his resume. He’s better suited as an inline blocking tight end and can be utilized on special teams.

With all that being said, it will be interesting to see if Sims can stick on the Vikings’ 53-man roster for the remainder of the season. It’s actually rare to see teams carry four tight ends, as that extra spot could be used for another position of need.

The lowly Vikings will likely need to sign another QB with Wentz out for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury. If Sims can find a way to stick, he’ll see his now old team for the first time in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

