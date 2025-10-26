Just-Released Packer Has Major Obstacle in Way of Possible Return

The Green Bay Packers will finally get to see veteran wide receiver Christian Watson back on the field on Sunday night for the first time since he tore his ACL in Week 18 last season. Fans are happy to see Watson back, as they’ve been patiently waiting for him.

To make room for Watson on the 53-man roster, the Packers parted ways with fourth-string tight end Ben Sims, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Most didn’t have Sims being cut on their bingo card, especially since Green Bay possesses two kickers on the active roster.

However, Sims' release may not be the end for him in the green and gold. Franchises often quickly re-sign players they cut midseason to the practice squad, especially when the player in question has spent multiple years with that team.

That being said, Sims is in a tricky position if he does want to remain a Packer.

Packers Might Opt Against Bringing Back TE Ben Sims to Practice Squad

Sims has spent almost his entire career with the Packers, playing in 34 total games over the last two years after getting claimed off waivers during the 2023 preseason. That shows clear trust in him from the staff, and they might have interest in bringing him back should another team not snatch the tight end up.

That said, it might not be that simple. The Packers already have a tight end on the practice squad in Josh Whyle. The 26-year-old Whyle, who is 6-foot-7 and 248 pounds, joined Green Bay’s taxi roster at the end of the preseason after getting waived by the Tennessee Titans.

Even though Whyle is fairly new to Green Bay’s system compared to Sims, he offers more as a pass catcher, which gives him the upper hand on the practice squad.

Last year with the Titans, he had 28 receptions (37 targets) for 248 yards and a touchdown in 17 games (four starts). Meanwhile, Sims only has eight receptions (11 targets) for 63 yards and a touchdown on his NFL resume.

With Whyle’s upside as a pass catcher, the Packers likely don’t want to tie up another practice squad spot for Sims when they could use that for another position. Green Bay is also set on the active roster already with Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, and John Fitzpatrick in the tight end room, so there's little need for more depth.

With more obvious needs at cornerback and defensive tackle, Sims returning is no guarantee as Brian Gutekunst looks to solidify this roster for a playoff run.

