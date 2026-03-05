Vikings Deliver Another DT Option on a Silver Platter to Packers

The Green Bay Packers should have an abundance of free agent defensive tackle targets to go after next week, thanks to the Minnesota Vikings, who have made a couple of contributions over the past week.

Last weekend, it was reported that Minnesota would be releasing Jonathan Hargrave at the start of the new league year, barring a trade. Hargrave could be an interesting option for the Packers, given his connection to new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Then, on Wednesday night, the Vikings said goodbye to defensive tackle Jonathan Allen “due to salary cap constraints,” per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Allen just wrapped up the first year of his three-year, $51 million deal he signed with Minnesota last offseason.

The veteran defensive tackle wasn’t terrible with the Vikings in 2025. In fact, he racked up 68 combined tackles (tied for career-high), 15 quarterback pressures, 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. However, Minnesota can’t afford anymore, which is perfect for a team like Green Bay that could use a proven DT next to Devonte Wyatt.

Vikings Helping Packers Out Again with Jonathan Allen Release

This past season, we saw the Packers’ DT group struggle as Wyatt tried to hold things down in the middle of the defensive line in his first year as a full-time starter, but he was limited to 10 games due to injury.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wyatt had a 71.4 pass rush grade, but he was nonexistent in stopping the run with a 38.7 grade (h/t Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports). Coincidentally, that was the issue with the other DTs (Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, and Warren Brinson), who were asked to step up in Wyatt’s place.

They were solid at creating pressure, but left much to be desired when asked to stop the run. In fact, Green Bay’s DT woes likely played a part in being ranked 15th in rushing yards per game allowed (117.7).

That said, Allen wouldn’t be that much better in stopping the run (45.4 grade), which could be viewed as an immediate no for Green Bay. However, the veteran defender on a one-year deal with his ability to rush the passer could still be worth a try for the Packers. Over The Cap has Allen’s valuation at $7.8 million, which sounds about right, given his production and his resume.

It would be quite the downgrade from the $16.7 million base salary that Allen was set to get in 2026 from Minnesota. However, if the now ex-Viking wants to join a contender like the Packers, he’ll have to set his expectations low on a new deal.

Heading into free agency, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur need to explore all avenues, whether that be trade, free agency, or draft. For the Packers to take that next step, their defensive line will need to be much improved in 2026.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: