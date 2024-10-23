Vikings Cut Former Packers Starter for Second Time in Two Weeks
By Jovan Alford
Former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan has had an interesting few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. Tonyan was released by the Vikings in Week 6, so the team could make room for veteran running back Myles Gaskins on the active roster.
However, the former Packers tight end re-joined the Vikings as he was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Minnesota’s Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions. But Tonyan didn’t last long on the active roster as Minnesota cut him on Tuesday and signed outside linebacker Bo Richter.
The Vikings then proceeded to re-sign Tonyan to the practice squad. The former Green Bay tight end has been elevated twice from the practice squad for Weeks 3 and 4. Tonyan has one more elevation before the Vikings decide if he gets signed to the active roster.
The 30-year-old tight end has struggled over the last two years to live up to the numbers he put up in Green Bay. Tonyan's best season with the Packers was in 2020, when he recorded 52 receptions (59 targets) for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns -- all career-highs.
Following the 2020 season, Tonyan suffered a torn ACL, which knocked him out for the rest of 2021 season. Sadly, he couldn't recapture that same magic from 2020.
Tonyan signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in the offseason after spending the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears.
Tonyan produced 11 receptions (17 targets) for 112 yards in his only season with the Bears. As for this season with the Vikings, Tonyan has 13 offensive and 33 special teams snaps in four games.
