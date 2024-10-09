Vikings Cut Former Packers Starter Ahead of Week 6
By Cem Yolbulan
As we approach Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, teams continue to make roster moves to address their needs and fill the holes created by injuries and underperformance. As rosters get reshuffled, some players find themselves out in the cold, putting their NFL careers in jeopardy.
One former Packer has found himself in that situation this week. The Minnesota Vikings released tight end Robert Tonyan to make space for running back Myles Gaskin.
NFL News: Vikings Release TE Robert Tonyan
Tonyan had signed with the Vikings in the offseason but was released right before the roster cutdown deadline. He was later re-signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster. He appeared in three games this season for the undefeated Vikings, playing in 11 offensive and 28 special teams snaps without registering a stat.
This is a disappointing development for the 30-year-old who played in all 17 games (six starts) for the Bears last season.
Tonyan first signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but never made an appearance there. After he was acquired by the Packers in 2018, he became a big part of the offense in the ensuing years. In 2020, he had a monster season, finishing with 52 catches, 586 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He scored a touchdown in the narrow loss the Bucs in the NFC championship game that season.
During the 2021 season, Tonyan tore his ACL in Week 8 and missed the remainder of the season. He was never the same after that but was still able to come back and be a solid depth option for the Packers and the Bears.
Where Tonyan's journey will take him next remains to be seen but his days as a key rotation piece in the NFL are likely over.