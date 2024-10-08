Packers Work Out Two-Time Super Bowl Champion QB Ahead of Week 6
By Cem Yolbulan
As we approach the one-third mark of the NFL season, injuries start piling up and certain players underperform. This creates the need to make changes, both on the active roster and the practice squad. That is why teams continue to bring free agents in for workouts throughout the season.
The Green Bay Packers are no different. On Monday, they hosted five players for a workout, according to NFL insider Howard Balzer. The list includes QB Chris Oladokun, kicker Tanner Brown, cornerbacks Stanley Thomas-Oliver and Nick Whiteside, and wide receiver Kaden Davis.
Packers Host QB Chris Oladokun & Four Other Players For A Workout
Oladokun is the most notable name on that list. After being a seventh-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft, he spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as the third-string quarterback. He was mostly on the practice squad and was elevated once last season but didn't play a single snap.
Even though he has yet to make his NFL debut, he already has two Super Bowl wins on his resume. Oladokun was waived by the Chiefs as part of the final roster cuts in August and has been looking for his next destination since.
The 27-year-old spent five years in college between South Florida, Samford, and South Dakota State. In his final year with the Jackrabbits, he led the team to an 11-4 record and put up 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, adding 166 rushing yards and two scores.
The Packers currently have Sean Clifford on the practice squad as their third-string quarterback but Oladokun's workout could signal that the organization may look for other options.