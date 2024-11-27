Vikings Coach Considering Most Embarrassing Quarterback Move Yet
By Joe Summers
Update: The Vikings have reportedly signed Daniel Jones. What follows is the original piece in its entirety.
The hated Vikings are in a bit of quarterback purgatory and seem to be considering their most embarrassing QB move yet based on head coach Kevin O'Connell's comments about former Giants signal caller Daniel Jones.
Without outright saying that Minnesota was interested in his services, O'Connell certainly sang Jones' praises. With the clock having struck midnight on Sam Darnold despite the Vikings' 9-2 record, Jones could be an option for a team whose offensive system is seeming QB-proof.
After being released upon his request by the Giants last week, Jones is now available to sign with anyone for the rest of the season. Packers fans should certainly hope that the Vikings come calling.
Vikings Seemingly Considering Signing QB Daniel Jones
Once rookie QB J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury, Minnesota grew understandably desperate. The team settled on Darnold and it's hard to argue with the results, but Darnold's three-INT performance in a narrow win over Jacksonville last month illustrated his limitations.
The Vikings aren't making any real waves in the postseason with a guy as erratic as Darnold throwing passes. They don't have any better option at this point, yet Jones could make things even worse.
He completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards and eight TDs to seven interceptions, accumulating a poor 79.4 passer rating in the process. Sure, he'd be a sensical backup option. That said, we've seen Jones play the position enough to know that you're in big trouble if he has to start meaningful games.
Even though the Packers are 8-3 and a game behind the Vikings, their outlook is much brighter. Jordan Love is a significantly better player than Darnold, Jones, or any other option Minnesota has.
The carriage will turn back into a pumpkin when the lights shine brightest. That O'Connell is even humoring the idea of Jones says everything you need to know about the state of that football team.
