Vic Fangio's Eagles Decision Won't Make Packers Happy

The Green Bay Packers aren't going to be thrilled with the news that Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is expected to return. After toying with retirement, the respected coach will return to Philadelphia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

For the Packers, this leaves the Eagles firmly on their list of potential rivals, after seeing firsthand in the 2025 season just how frustrating Fangio's defense can be. In the lone matchup with Philly, the Packers were limited to seven points, scoring a lone touchdown in the game's final quarter.

Green Bay would lose 10-7, highlighting just how impactful the coordinator's defensive leadership was. Losing Fangio would've been a great development for the Packers, allowing the franchise to sit back and focus on their division as the clear contenders in the NFC.

Vic Fangio's Eagles Return Is Frustrating for Packers

Being able to count the Eagles out of the list of potential threats would've been ideal and pushed the Packers further up any list of expected Super Bowl contenders. If there is one consolation prize to Fangio's return, it is the fact that the Packers have an exciting defensive coordinator of their own with ties to Philadelphia.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was given the lead opportunity based on his success leading the Philadelphia defense. Gannon is familiar with quarterback Jalen Hurts and a Philadelphia coaching staff that has been a recent thorn in the side of Green Bay.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 3-0 in his team's matchups against the Packers, highlighting the frustration that Philadelphia has been in. Having Gannon join Green Bay's staff as the new DC at least offsets a bit of the frustration with the news of Fangio returning. However, it obviously would've been far better if the veteran coach had opted to retire, and the Packers would've been able to make up ground with the Gannon hire.

Regardless, fans won't be thrilled with this news as they have endured a tough offseason with the Packers losing Jeff Haffley, Sean Mannion, and Derrick Ansley in the early part of the 2026 offseason. Combined with the new faces who will have to get used to coaching in Green Bay, it would've been nice to see the Eagles lose one of their top staffers.

Instead, Fangio is going to return and will continue to frustrate Green Bay. The Packers won't be facing the Eagles in the regular season, though, meaning the next potential encounter with Fangio must wait until January.

