Former Packers WR Makes Big Announcement During OTAs

The Green Bay Packers have seen several talented wide receivers come and go over the years, as pass catchers would thrive with the likes of Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love delivering them the ball.

While he is no longer part of the franchise, a fan-favorite during his time in Green Bay just made one of the biggest catches of his career, and it didn't come on a football field. Former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard announced that he got engaged as he shared a series of photos of himself and his new fiancée, Camila Escribens, celebrating after Lazard popped the question.

Former Packers WR Allen Lazard Got Engaged

Every married couple has a moment where they go from two individuals to being engaged, and Lazard appears to have pulled out all the stops with his proposal. Sharing this moment with the love of Lazard's life in a beautiful setting on the beach is about as perfect a scenario to create when asking someone to join you on this journey through life.

Lazard's future away from the gridiron is now clear, but what comes next for the veteran wide receiver on the field is anything but certain. Lazard is under contract with the New York Jets for the 2025 season, but he agreed back in April to take a significant pay cut of $8.5 million.

This begs the question of just how much the Jets value Lazard as a pass-catching option now that his longtime quarterback, Rodgers, is no longer on the roster. Couple that pay cut with trade rumors linking the veteran to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also happen to be a potential destination for Rodgers, and his standing in New York is up for debate.

Those football decisions will ultimately play themselves out in due time. What is important to Lazard at this moment is celebrating his engagement and planning out what their wedding will look like.

