Packers Just Let Quay Walker Know He Can Start Looking for Next Team

The buzz around the NFL is growing louder with the start of free agency around the corner.



The Green Bay Packers have already been involved in their fair share of offseason headlines, which continued on Saturday when they acquired star linebacker Zaire Franklin from the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Fellow insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that defensive tackle Colby Wooden was heading the other way in the trade.

With so many questions facing the Packers' LB room this offseason, acquiring a game-changer like Franklin is a no-brainer — especially knowing how well he'll pair alongside Edgerrin Cooper. At the same time, the now-former Colts' arrival in Green Bay likely means Quay Walker's time in Titletown is over.

Quay Walker's Packers Return Is Tough to Imagine After Zaire Franklin Trade

Walker's future with the Packers has been up in the air ever since the franchise declined his fifth-year option last May. Green Bay wanted to see more from the former 22nd-overall pick before committing to him long term, especially after failing to be the disruptive presence he was drafted to be.

Unfortunately, Walker couldn't take his game to the next level in 2025. The former Georgia Bulldog's sack total was capped at 2.5 for the third straight season, as he finished with 58 solo tackles (down from 72 in 2024) and five defended passes. According to Pro Football Focus, the 13 pressures he finished with marked the second-worst total of his career despite playing a personal-high 89 pass-rushing snaps.

It isn't hard to see why the Packers wanted to upgrade from Walker, and Franklin's arrival gives them an immediate opportunity to do so. The 29-year-old LB was impactful in Year 8, amassing 62 solo tackles, five defended passes, two sacks, and a forced fumble, along with a career-high 19 pressures, per PFF, giving him 34 in the last two seasons.

Let's not forget that Franklin is only two seasons removed from a second-team All-Pro performance, which saw him pace the NFL with 173 total tackles. Considering how he's finished with 160-plus tackles in three of the last four seasons and the Packers didn't have a tackler with more than 128 in 2025 (which was Walker, ironically), the need for an upgrade makes even more sense.

OverTheCap is listing the Packers as $1.9 million above the salary cap after trading for Franklin. In other words, even if they wanted to, there wouldn't be enough money to bring Walker back.

Of course, there's a chance that the pending unrestricted free agent LB won't mind being replaced. Earlier this week, Walker deleted any Packers references from his Instagram page, leaving only Georgia Bulldog-related posts. Shortly after the trade was announced, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that the Packers wanted to keep Walker and "made several runs at re-signing him before the Zaire Franklin trade." The two sides couldn't agree on a reasonable amount, leading to the trade.

Walker showed potential at times during his Packers run, but it wasn't consistent enough to facilitate a second contract. Green Bay fans will wish him the best wherever he goes, all while hoping that Franklin ends up being a suitable replacement, if not a complete upgrade.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: