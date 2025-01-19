Up-and-Coming Packers Coach Gets Major Offseason Opportunity
The Green Bay Packers offseason has officially begun. Much earlier than anyone wanted it to. After falling 22-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, the attention has shifted to the 2025 season.
The roster and coaching staff will certainly look different next season. Green Bay is looking to become a serious title contender and has some weaknesses that need to be improved upon over the next couple of months.
With the focus placed on the future, it has been revealed that Green Bay passing game coordinator Jason Vrable is going to be the offseason coordinator for the National Team for the Senior Bowl.
Packers News: Jason Vrable Will Be OC Down at the Senior Bowl
Vrable has been with the Packers since 2019. He's held roles as an offensive assistant, wide receivers coach, and passing game coordinator.
The Senior Bowl is a college All-Star game that features the nation's best graduating prospects entering the NFL Draft. Practices will run from Jan. 28-30, with the game going down on Feb. 1 at 1:30 CST.
Vrable being down at Mobile is an advantage during the draft process. Getting an up-close look at these prospects over a couple of days allows different players to stick out. Scouting guys and watching film is one thing, but being in person to see how guys practice and respond to your type of coaching is underrated.
Vrable was a part of an effective Packers offense. This season, they finished the year fifth in total offense (370.8), 12th in passing offense (223.9), and eighth in scoring offense (27.1). As the 39-year-old looks to gain more experience, getting this opportunity showcased that he's looked at in high regard around the league.
This environment will allow him to improve as a coach, which will only help the Packers going forward.
