Unemployed Packers pass catcher clearly deserving of second chance

The Green Bay Packers have reason to question their depth at tight end after Luke Musgrave had an underwhelming 2025 season. While Tucker Kraft has a chance to establish himself as the league's best at the position, there is a need to add further depth with a clear free agency target remaining. Georgia product John FitzPatrick spent last season with the franchise before tearing his Achilles in Week 16 and putting his 2026 season into obvious question.

Still, there is reason to wonder if the Packers would be wise to go ahead and lock down a player who was showing promise within Matt LaFleur's offense. Kraft and Musgrave have Green Bay experience at the position, with FitzPatrick simply being a development project and depth you hope is able to take the field late in the 2026 season.

With this in mind, the Packer front office should re-sign the tight end with the understanding that it is a long term investment. A two-year deal without any guarantees offers FitzPatrick stability to work his way back and makes sure that no other franchise swoops in to take the tight end once he proves healthy.

FitzPatrick caught 12 of 16 targets for 72 receiving yards and a lone touchdown in the 2025 season. This was while playing 154 passing snaps that displayed his clear ability as a blocking presence and the level of intensity the tight end brings.

Packers Would be Wise to Re-Sign John FitzPatrick Ahead of 2026 Season

What Green Bay is bringing back isn't an elite pass catching option, but a player that is going to help set the tone for the position. FitzPatrick has had to fight for his NFL career every step of the way and that has translated into an obvious intensity. The effort blocking and willingness to not lose his motor even when rarely seeing targets points to the obvious value.

Even with FitzPatrick likely missing most of the upcoming season there is reason to consider a reunion. You're locking up future depth at the position and making a clear push to get better at the end of the season. Already, Green Bay is making this effort with a handful of players returning from injury a season ago.

FitzPatrick should be added to this list with the understanding he could be a tone setter for the offense in years to come. This isn't to say the numbers are going to jump off the page, but appreciating the effort of a player that clearly is an aggressive blocker and invites a needed level of physicality.