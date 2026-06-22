Micah Parsons news setting Packers up for obvious 2026 boom

The Green Bay Packers made it clear that Micah Parsons isn't likely to return until the middle of the 2026 season this past week. Parsons' future was already a bit in question with the franchise first mentioning a desire to keep the star defender out of the lineup until after the first month of the season due to the ACL tear and wanting to protect its investment. While it is frustrating to see the pass rusher on the shelf, it does set up Green Bay to correct a clear mistake from the 2025 season.

One of the red flags looking back a year ago is the fact that the Packers peaked at the wrong moment. Green Bay came out of the gate incredibly strong, appearing to be one of the strongest teams in the league. The offense was clicking, and the defense was stifling in the first weeks of the season, giving the clear impression that the franchise was among the top Super Bowl contenders.

Key injuries and a handful of regressing performers slowed this momentum and left the franchise limping into the playoffs instead of taking the early-season hype. Having Parsons come back later in the season has a chance to change this, giving the Packers a clear shot in the arm at the midway point of the 2026 season.

Packers Have Every Reason to Believe Team's Micah Parsons Decision is Setting Up Midseason Boom

The Packers have a young core on both sides of the ball, with a handful of pieces being handed new responsibility. By the time that Parsons returns, these new roles should be cemented, giving the team clear improvements across the board. Add in the return of one of the league's most talented players, and there simply is no doubting the table has been set for the Packers to get hot at the right time.

Every season, there are a handful of teams capable of making a Super Bowl run, with the determining factors often being health and when they peak. Green Bay's roster and mid-season return of Parsons set up a clear scenario for the Packers to peak at the perfect moment and have a chance to make a late January run.

With this in mind, fans shouldn't view the Parsons news as a setback, but an opportunity to set up a great 2026 season. Green Bay isn't going to bring back Parsons until he is completely healthy, and that is great news for the roster, handing the star the best chance to make an impact while building early-season confidence of lesser talents forced into more important roles.

All of this adds up to a team that has a chance to peak at the perfect moment and surprise division rivals and a crowded NFC playoff picture. No question, the Packers continue to handle the situation around Parsons well and are setting the team up for a potential 2026 run.