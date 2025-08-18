Unemployed Former Packer Gets Embarrassing Free Agency Update as Preseason Winds Down

The pressure is on for several veteran free agents to sign with a new team as the preseason is set to wrap up this weekend. At this point in the preseason, teams are getting ready to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

Meanwhile, fringe veterans and rookies know this could be their last chance to make a strong impression on the coaching staff. The Green Bay Packers will have several players trying to solidify their standing and hope to give the coaches something to think about.

At the same time, one former Packers pass rusher is still waiting in free agency after having a productive 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. The thought was that this ex-Packer would’ve been signed already.

Instead, other players at his position, such as Von Miller (Washington Commanders) and Matt Judon, are getting interest or signed elsewhere, which is not great news for this former Green Bay defender.

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon set to meet today with #Dolphins and is expected to join them, barring anything unforeseen, per league source. Judon, 32, has 72 career sacks, 5.5 last year for #Falcons previously #Patriots #Ravens @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/veh1A4LfRs — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 18, 2025

Matt Judon on Verge of Signing With New Team, Eliminating Suitor for Za’Darius Smith

On Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 reported that Pro Bowl pass rusher Matt Judon is set to meet with the Miami Dolphins and is expected to sign with them, barring anything unforeseen.

While this is great news for Judon, this is another blow to Za’Darius Smith’s chances of getting signed. Smith put up better numbers last season in totality over Judon, but the former’s market has not materialized.

Last season with the Falcons, Judon had 41 combined tackles, 12 quarterback pressures, nine quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks across 17 games (15 starts).

As for the ex-Packer, Smith racked up 35 combined tackles, 25 QB pressures, 17 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, and nine sacks in 17 games (16 starts). If you look at PFF, Smith had better grades than Judon, but at the end of the day, the Dolphins, in this case, believe the latter is a better fit for their defensive line.

With cut-down day on August 26, there’s still a chance that the former Packer can get signed as teams finalize their 53-man rosters and practice squads. That said, if we get to September and Smith still isn’t signed, he might be waiting for a while, which he likely didn’t expect after the year he had in 2024.

